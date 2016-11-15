Broadcast Pix Supplies Switchers to N.C. PEG Channel

CHELMSFORD, MASS.—In an effort to boost its workflow and complete its HD transition, FayTV in Fayetteville, N.C., acquired two new production switchers from Broadcast Pix. The public, education, government (PEG) channel brought in the Mica 1000 and Roadie switchers, both featuring BPNet.

The Mica 1000 switcher is primarily used to produce government meetings from the PEG channel’s temporary facility near City Hall, according to Broadcast Pix’s press release. In addition, it helps provide closed captioning services.

The Roadie allows FayTV to switch a multi-camera shoot and add graphics during a production. FayTV has paired the switcher with a 21-inch monitor to display the preview/program and camera feeds, and uses the switcher’s touchscreen monitor to access clips and graphics through the PixPanel. Roadie’s built-in streaming has also improved the station’s live coverage on platforms live Facebook Live.

With both switchers integrated with the BPNet cloud-based video workflow service, FayTV is able to automatically transcode uploaded program files for playback through a Tightrope system.

FayTV acquired the Mica 1000 and Roadie switchers last summer.