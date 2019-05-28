Broadcast Pix Gear Heads to Michigan to Boost Local Gov Coverage

CHELMSFORD, Mass.—While not officially elected, Broadcast Pix is heading to City Hall in Riverview, Mich., to serve the people. The company’s BPSwitch MX integrated production switcher has been installed in the Riverview City Hall’s control room to assist with coverage of two city council and one school board meeting each month.

A key part of the BPSwitch that made it the choice for the city was the Broadcast Pix Commander touchscreen control platform, according to Kim Harper, the IT manager for the city. Command features a user interface that simplify the controls for switching, PTZ camera control and the use of graphics, clips and effects.

For the meetings, the BPSwitch controls three cameras covering the dais, one for guest and visitor comments and a document camera, with the possibility of preset macros through the Commander interface. BPSwitch’s integrated NewBlueNTX multilayer 3D motion graphics CG can help produce graphics. There is also the BPView, which is the system’s customizable multiview that populates two screens in the control room.