Broadcast Engineering's October digital edition is here!

Broadcast Engineering’s cover story takes a look at how Comcast consolidated NBC Sports Group’s operations in the former Clairol factory. Additional features in our October issue explore leveraging large datacenter switches for broadcast signal routing, as well as the industry’s shift to a business-driven approach. Exclusive to our Digital Edition, you’ll learn about what’s new in fiber and designing for 4K.

Broadcast Engineering World’s cover story examines remote editing products and the opportunities they provide for news and sports producers. Also topics covered in this issue include audio monitor placement, optimizing storage and planning for a future without SDI.

Broadcast Engineering

October 2013

US/Canada editionBroadcast Engineering

October 2013

World edition