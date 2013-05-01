Broadcast Engineering's May digital edition is here!

Check out our digital editions. Each issue comes complete with the accurate, in-depth tutorials and technical articles you've come to expect from Broadcast Engineering. They also come enhanced with videos and other interactive content exclusive to the digital editions.

In our May issue, Broadast Engineering’s cover story takes a look at color grading. Waveform monitors and vectorscopes are vital tools in colorists’ palettes. Other topics we examine in this issue include centralized monitoring, HEVC and the future of DTV.

In our world edition, our cover story takes a look at delivering breaking news. With the public now wanting breaking news within seconds, cellular uplinks give broadcasters a new option to get the story. Also in this issue, we explore cloud MAM and captioning multiplatform, and we take a sneak peek at BroadcastAsia2013.

And, starting in June, you'll find expanded content and additional articles found only in our digital editions. Don't miss out!

Broadcast Engineering’s

U.S. edition.Broadcast Engineering’s

world edition.