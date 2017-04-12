Brightcove Launches Live Video Platform

BOSTON—Cloud video services company Brightcove has launched its new live video platform, Brightcove Live.

The API-driven platform augments scalable live-streaming with server-side ad insertion (SSAI), cloud DVR, content encryption, on-the-fly clipping, and VoD asset creation.

The platform has already been tested by Australia’s Seven West Media before it’s been brought to market. The company tested Brightcove Live for the purpose of workflow improvement using the Live-to-VoD feature. It was able to stream action from 16 different courts within an hour of each match’s completion and publish more than 400 clips, such as interviews with the players and match highlights.

Brightcove Live integrates with Video Cloud to leverage Video Cloud’s best-in-class tools for monetisation and analytics and its rich ecosystem of broadcast and publishing technology partners.

“With Brightcove Live, we’re directly addressing problems facing publishers and broadcasters today – how to deliver and monetise live events and linear channels using simple but flexible tools, without breaking the bank,” said Anil Jain, executive vice president and general manager of media at Brightcove.

“We continue to invest heavily in innovation and Brightcove Live is the type of advancement that provides our customers with the performance and efficiency they need in a highly competitive marketplace.”

This story originally appeared on TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.