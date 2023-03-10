Brightcove Launches ‘Ad Monetization’ Service

BOSTON—The streaming tech provider Brightcove has announced the launch of Brightcove Ad Monetization, a new service designed for media companies to better monetize their content. To supplement the service, the company also created a new global advertising operations team to support media organizations and help them maximize their advertising strategy and revenue.

“Advertising-supported streaming is a fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar business we have supported for many years,” said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove. “As a valued partner to our media customers, Brightcove Ad Monetization extends our commitment to providing them with the best products and services to power their video content, optimize their advertising strategy, and now – for the first time – truly drive and maximize their advertising revenue.”

Brightcove Ad Monetization builds on Brightcove’s recently announced strategic partnership with Magnite, the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Through the integration of Magnite and SpringServe, Brightcove now offers an advertising monetization service with end-to-end solutions for media companies to generate additional revenue from their advertising strategy, the companies said.

Brightcove Ad Monetization is designed to help media companies realize maximum, measurable returns on advertising with actionable insights. The solution supports the monetization of live and video-on-demand (VOD) content with improved yield optimization to fill unsold ad inventory and increase revenue. It includes client-side advertising insertion (CSAI) and server-side advertising insertion (SSAI) capabilities for web players, iOS, Android and connected TV platforms. Brightcove Ad Monetization also seamlessly integrates into independent and existing advertising servers, including Google Ad Manager and FreeWheel, Brightcove reported.

In addition, companies that utilize the service will benefit from the expertise of Brightcove and receive direct support from its newly established global advertising operations team. Under the leadership of David Beck, chief strategy and corporate development officer, the new team will consult directly with clients to optimize their advertising strategy, budget and content. From onboarding to implementation and refining the strategy, the team will tap into its deep insights and expertise to help customers every step of the way, no matter where they are on their advertising journey, Brightcove said.

Beck has appointed Michael Dorf as the first vice president of global ad operations to build the team and help media companies monetize their content, the company said.

“Advertising is constantly evolving and increasingly complicated for many media companies. Brightcove is determined to reduce the friction in the process, making it easier and more profitable for our clients,” Beck said. “To do this, we built a new expert team. I’m excited to welcome Michael Dorf to lead our global advertising operations. His wealth of knowledge and experience in the media and advertising world will help customers better deliver the right ads to the right people to improve delivery and revenue.”

Dorf is an experienced revenue operations leader with 15 years of experience in the industry. He most recently worked at TelevisaUnivison as the vice president of revenue operations, where he successfully rebuilt a cross-functional operations team to support direct and programmatic sales channels. Prior to that, he held various senior leadership roles with FreeWheel, a Comcast company, Condé Nast, and Maker Studios, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company.