Bridge Technologies to conduct Train-the-Trainers course in Istanbul

Bridge Technologies will host the first of its Train-the-Trainers courses to be held in Istanbul, Turkey, reflecting rapidly growing interest in digital media delivery across the region.

The Bridgetech Academy series of training courses is designed to help digital media and TV operators understand and master monitoring and quality control issues.

The course in Istanbul will be held Oct. 12-13, following the IP&TV Forum Eastern Europe and EurAsia. It will place special emphasis on the relationship between MPEG-2 transport stream structure (PSI-SI) and the open-industry standards ETSI ETR 101 290 and ETSI TS 102 034.

Developed in response to demand from digital media operators, Bridge Technologies Academy provides technical personnel with the multidisciplinary operational expertise necessary for a complete understanding of the entire DTV delivery chain and the VideoBRIDGE advanced monitoring environment.

Bridgetech Academy is organized by Randouth Tillery, a veteran of digital and interactive TV operations management at Telenor, Zonavi and Canal Digital.