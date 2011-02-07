Brick House Video establishes separate entity for sales

UK-based Brick House Video has formed a new sister company, BHV Broadcast, to manage international sales and marketing activities for Brick House Video’s expanding product portfolio of rack-mounted and portable digital video switchers, up/cross/downconverters, standards/rate converters and other equipment designed to simplify operations, cut costs and promote reliability for live productions.

P. Julian Hiorns will serve as managing director of both organizations, which will based at the company’s existing offices in Owslebury near Winchester, Hampshire, UK. Hiorns said BHV Broadcast will promote its own range of camera-based products such as Video Ghost, a phantom power system, and TallyHo!, the multicamera wireless tally system.

Manufacturing, warranty and technical support will remain the responsibility of Brick House Video, which is now providing OEM services to third-party companies and is actively seeking further projects in this area.