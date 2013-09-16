Brazil’s TV Globo Taps Pebble Beach Systems for Automation Contract

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — The Marina system, due to go on air in 2014, replaces the current in-house solution for TV Globo’s three main national channels: Rede HD, Rio HD and Fuso HD.

A prerequisite for the broadcaster was that the playout automation should offer robust operation and have no single point of failure. To that end, Marina will be configured with full Air Protect functionality, and fully redundant controllers for main and backup Omneon and Grass Valley servers. The entire system is synchronized with a complete backup system for maximum system resiliency, availability and serviceability.



Marina will be supplied with a bespoke dynamic interface to TV Globo’s own traffic system, together with a MAM interface. The system also encompasses ingest across multiple locations, a sophisticated QC workflow, and control of multiple best of breed devices including Miranda switchers, Harris and Grass Valley routers, Miranda graphics, and Digicart VTRs.