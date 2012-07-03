Boxx TV to Offer Wi-Fi Hotspot for Broadcasters at London Olympics

LONDON: Boxx TV is to provide an enterprise grade Wi-Fi hotspot dedicated to broadcasters attending the London Olympic Games. It is aimed at crews looking to use platforms such as Quicklink, Livestream, Dejero, LiveU, TVU, Livewire or Skype, to upload news from the London Olympic Park.



The hotspot is designed for sending live streams or FTP with upload speeds of around 4Mbps. Boxx TV will provide portable hardware to access this unique hotspot, so that crews with or without broadcasting rights can work from connections in and around the London Olympic park area. The Wi-Fi will be operational around the Aquatic Centre, the Main Stadium, the Westfield shopping centre and the public areas and restaurants.