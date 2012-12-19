Boxing Uses Bexel Falcon Sportscaster

LOS ANGELES — As a booth A2, Bob Marcus has spent the past 18 years setting up and connecting audio equipment in the announcers booth for numerous boxing and other sporting events around the country. One of the biggest recurring issues he has dealt with over the years is the clutter and lack of space available in the booth. To remedy that situation, Marcus turned to the Falcon Sportscaster Console, manufactured under the ASG-Products division of Bexel, a unit of the Vitec.



Designed to meet the needs of U.S. sports broadcasters, the Falcon was created by Bexel in response to customer requests for help reducing the space requirements of the audio equipment in the announce booth.



“Announcers rarely have enough room on their tables for all the notes and broadcast-related information, so the smaller the footprint of the equipment that we use, the better,” Marcus said. “The Falcon is not only the smallest box out there; it comes packed with innovative features. One of its greatest features is that it offers an individual cable that connects to the breakout box so the A2 doesn’t have to carry around a bulky and heavy booth mult.”



The ASG-Falcon provides the on-air sportscaster a “cough” switch, dual talkback outputs and ultra-high fidelity earpieces for reduced listener fatigue. All this is contained in a footprint smaller than a paperback book and allows for cable dressing that further minimizes the critical front-to-back space requirement. The Falcon supports all variety of common microphone/headset connections as well as stereo and mono earpieces.