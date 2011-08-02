Bounce TV To Be Seen in Atlanta on Gannett’s WATL-TV



ATLANTA: Bounce TV, the first over-the-air broadcast television network for African-Americans launching Sept. 26, has been picked up by the Atlanta MyNetwork affiliate owned by Gannett. Bounce will be carried on WATL-TV’s digital subchannel . . . Bounce TV Executive Vice President of Distribution Jeffrey Wolf said.



The agreement is Bounce TV’s first with Gannett. Bounce TV now has affiliation agreements with Gannett, Belo Corp., Nexstar Communications, LIN TV and Raycom Media. The Atlanta-based network expects to be available in at least 50 percent of the country by its launch.



Bounce TV will target African-Americans primarily between the ages of 25-54 with general-interest programming. In addition to Atlanta, the network will be seen in Houston; Cincinnati, Dayton, and Cleveland/Akron, Ohio; Charlotte, N.C.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Hartford/New Haven, Conn.; Norfolk and Richmond, Va.; West Palm Beach, Fla.; Birmingham, Ala.; Memphis, Tenn.; and Louisville, Ky., among other markets. Bounce TV will air 24 hours a day, seven days a week as a digital terrestrial network designed for carriage on the digital signals of local television stations.



