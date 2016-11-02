Boston’s Talamas Stocks Up on Fujinon Lenses

WAYNE, N.J.—Boston production teams now have access to the Fujinon Premier PL 20-120mm Carbrio XK zoom lenses courtesy of rental house and reseller Talamas. The Boston-based operation will demo, rent and sell the lenses to clients for ENG-style video and cinema production.

The Cabrio XK weighs in at 2.9 kgs and features a T stop of T3.5 end-to-end, and a 20-120mm focal range. It also comes equipped with a detachable servo drive unit, for use as an ENG-style or PL lens. The Cabrio can cover a S35-sized sensor and is fitted with a nine-blade iris to capture imagery.

According to Fujinon’s press release, Talamas is the first company in New England to carry the Cabrio XK lens.