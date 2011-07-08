Boston’s Catholic TV production supported by Grass Valley HD gear

The Catholic Television Network, also known as CatholicTV, is now creating inspirational HD programming in its newly upgraded studios and operations facility in Watertown, MA.

To do so, the CatholicTV Network has purchased a new Grass ValleyKayenne HD video production center, seven LDK 8000 Elite Series HD cameras with new 3G Fiber Transmission systems, and a variety of GeckoFlex signal processing modules in support of its existing Trinix router. The LDK 8000 Elite HD cameras are the first purchased by a major studio in the city of Boston and are key to the new project that was designed by David Haralambou of By Request Communications in Marlborough, MA.

The CatholicTV Network had previously purchased a Grass Valley Maestro Master Control and Branding System for SD signals, which will be upgraded for HD operation and a 128 x 128 Trinix router for 3G HD signals. The combination of equipment will make CatholicTV’s production center one of the most advanced facilities in the world, while ensuring the highest quality HD programming for its viewers.

The new LDK 8000 Elite cameras purchased by the CatholicTV Network are being used with large Canon studio-style box lenses and will include the new Grass Valley RefleX SuperXpander — which acts as a large lens adapter as well as providing complete bidirectional 3G HD I/Os and an easy to use full featured operator interface for studio operations. The super expander also allows the crew to quickly convert the cameras from studio configuration to EFP use, and provides full compatibility with Grass Valley’s 3G Transmission family.

The CatholicTV Network has also entered into multiyear service level agreements with Grass Valley for all of the equipment now is use, ensuring 24/7/365 reliability and access to new parts and service whenever needed.