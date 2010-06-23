Blu-ray Revenue Share Bobbles in Mid-teens



Movies on Blu-ray captured about 14 percent of overall video-disc revenue totals, coming to rest in familiar share territory that's been hovering in the 10-16 percent range for months.



While the share percentage is rather typical, the fact that Blu-ray's revenue was below its take of the same week a year ago is not. The 1080p format's revenue was about $19.5 million for the week ending June 13, according to Home Media Research. That was down 2 percent less than a year ago.



Standard DVD's revenue totaled more than $123.3 for the same week, which represented a decline of more than 34 percent from June 2009.



Overall video-disc title sales also were down, nearly 31.5 percent from a year ago, at $142.9 million.



