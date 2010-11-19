Bloomberg Television inks deal with Arqiva for SNG services

Bloomberg Television has signed a contract with Arqiva for dedicated use of an Arqiva SNG truck including camera and production facilities. Arqiva also will provide backhaul, satellite capacity, downlink and onpass.

According to Malcolm Campbell, commercial director at Arqiva, the SNG truck will be based in Brussels and will enable swift access to key European money markets including those in Switzerland, France, Germany and the UK.

The SNG vehicle and supporting service will give Bloomberg Television the flexibility to deliver live and recorded news feeds from all across Europe, he added.

With a fleet of SNG trucks and more than 100 earth stations at multiple teleports, Arqiva regularly enables the managed global delivery of live and special events.