Blackmagic Design announces Media Express 3

At the 2011 NAB Show, Blackmagic Design announced Media Express 3, a new update for advanced capture and playback using Blackmagic Design DeckLink, Multibridge, Intensity and UltraStudio Pro products that supports Windows 7, Mac OSX and Linux platforms.

Media Express is used by thousands of Blackmagic Design customers for managing a wide range of media types and for capture and playback of files to and from broadcast decks. Media Express is designed for software applications that don’t support direct capture and playback to tape decks from within the software itself. Media Express also manages XML imports and other tasks needed by customers for job management.

This major update adds support for advanced 3-D workflows with DPX, QuickTime and AVI files, clip bins, more metadata, real-time capture and playback for up to 4K resolutions and a new user interface. Media Express is free for all Blackmagic Design customers and will be available in June for download from the company’s website.