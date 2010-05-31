BlackBerry browsing stats revealed

Although the BlackBerry is commonly seen as the smart phone of choice for serious business users, mobile analytics/payment firm Bango recently released a study showing that it’s not all work and no play for the business executives who sport RIM devices. According to Bango’s statistics, BlackBerry owners are more frequently browsing the Web via mobile from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST, as well as weekends. And, no, they’re not working overtime. Bango’s stats show that BlackBerry users are just as likely as users of any other phone to visit non-business sites — games, media and entertainment are the top choices.

According to the London-based firm, it collected data from millions of U.S. BlackBerry users during March 2010 through its mobile payments and analytics platform. In a September 2009 study, Bango’s statistics revealed that BlackBerry was the third most popular mobile phone in the United States for browsing the Web, “when measured by numbers of users browsing.”