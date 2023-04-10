BitFire Unveils Media Platform

HUDSON, Mass.—BitFire has announced general availability of the next generation of its cloud-deployable, software-defined solution for video production and transmission.

Designed for a wide range of productions, including sports, news, talk, events and streaming productions featuring remote contributors, the company said that the BitFire Media Platform offers seamless workflows between the camera and the audience and provides a revolutionary convergence of physical and cloud resources to eliminate boundaries traditionally associated with hybrid-cloud production, the company said.

In addition, users can choose from a growing list of encoders, decoders, multiviewers, record and playback decks, comms channels to flexibly deploy production resources to their BitFire Servers and the BitFire Cloud, decoupling media processing and production participation from a given physical location, all while remaining flawlessly synchronized, the company said.

The BitFire Media Platform also allows producers to minimize the expense of supporting a hardware workflow by paying only for the components and paths that are needed, and only when they are needed.

Flexible deployment options go beyond cloud-based media production, to include both hybrid cloud/on-prem processing and deterministic-latency transmission, allowing producers to deliver their content to - and manage their entire production from - anywhere.

In addition to the BitFire Media Platform, BitFire also offers additional services, including XR LED soundstage, centralized control facilities, production services, and remote camera kits for contributors.