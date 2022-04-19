Bitcentral To Introduce Live Guide To-Go, Fusion HSS At NAB Show
By Phil Kurz published
Bitcentral's Live Guide To-Go offers channel management and SDK for creating Electronic Program Guide
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bitcentral will debut its new Live Guide To-Go and Fusion Hybrid Storage Solutions (HSS) at the NAB Show, April 23-27, in Las Vegas.
Live Guide To-Go is a channel management tool and application SDK for creating an Electronic Program Guide (EPG) in third-party applications. Publishers can build linear TV experiences that augment their current VOD offering using a simple SDK across web, mobile, smart devices and connected TV.
The Live Guide To-Go solution makes it possible for them to scale up their distribution to reach new audiences, drive longer average viewing session times and create new revenue opportunities through advertising, the company said.
A turnkey channel management solution for digital linear feeds from Bitcentral’s FUEL platform or Free Ad-Support TV (FAST) channel vendors, Live Guide To-Go offers a software development kit (SDK) and CMS suite originally developed by Powr.tv, which recently was acquired by Bitcentral, it said.
Fusion modernizes the methodologies used to deliver the broadcast content services of Bitcentral’s on-premise Oasis solution, including archive, asset management and sharing. has been Built from the ground up in a microservices architecture to leverage the scaling and cost efficiencies of cloud-based resources, Fusion provides an availability capability not easily provided in a typical station environment, the company said.
Fusion HSS extends the capabilities of on-premise storage and gives increased scalability and federated access to content for distribution. It adds to the cost efficiencies of scale offered by Bitcentral’s suite of cloud-based services.
See Bitcentral in NAB Show booth W5100.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.