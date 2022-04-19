Bitcentral To Introduce Live Guide To-Go, Fusion HSS At NAB Show

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bitcentral will debut its new Live Guide To-Go and Fusion Hybrid Storage Solutions (HSS) at the NAB Show, April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

Live Guide To-Go is a channel management tool and application SDK for creating an Electronic Program Guide (EPG) in third-party applications. Publishers can build linear TV experiences that augment their current VOD offering using a simple SDK across web, mobile, smart devices and connected TV.

The Live Guide To-Go solution makes it possible for them to scale up their distribution to reach new audiences, drive longer average viewing session times and create new revenue opportunities through advertising, the company said.

A turnkey channel management solution for digital linear feeds from Bitcentral’s FUEL platform or Free Ad-Support TV (FAST) channel vendors, Live Guide To-Go offers a software development kit (SDK) and CMS suite originally developed by Powr.tv, which recently was acquired by Bitcentral, it said.

Fusion modernizes the methodologies used to deliver the broadcast content services of Bitcentral’s on-premise Oasis solution, including archive, asset management and sharing. has been Built from the ground up in a microservices architecture to leverage the scaling and cost efficiencies of cloud-based resources, Fusion provides an availability capability not easily provided in a typical station environment, the company said.

Fusion HSS extends the capabilities of on-premise storage and gives increased scalability and federated access to content for distribution. It adds to the cost efficiencies of scale offered by Bitcentral’s suite of cloud-based services.

See Bitcentral in NAB Show booth W5100.