BitCentral Converts Five Stations to Precis 4 in Q4

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.– Another five TV stations have converted their news operations to Bitcentral’s Precis 4 since Oct. 1, according to company announcements. In all, 17 call-letter stations and one university station have gone live on Precis 4 since June of this year.



The most recent adopters include KRCR, a Bonten Media Group ABC affiliate in Redding, Calif.; WRCB, the Sarkes Tarzian-owned NBC station in Chattanooga, Tenn.; and Raycom-owned stations WTOL, the CBS affiliate in Toledo, Ohio; WTVM, the ABC in Columbus, Ga.; and WLOX, the ABC in Biloxi, Miss.



Raycom Media announced in early 2012 that it would convert all 31 of its TV stations to Precis 4. The station group has used earlier versions of the browser-based news automation software since 2006. Precis 4 was released in 2008. It enables four channels of playout, features MOS workflow integration, and plays with other systems to facilitate multiplatform distribution.



Other Raycom stations that have launched Precis 4 include WALB, the NBC affiliate in Albany, Ga.; KLPC in Lake Charles, La., another NBC station; WSFA, the NBC in Montgomery, Ala.; KFVS, the CBS in Cape Girardeau, Mo.; WTOC, the CBS in Savannah, Ga.; and WMC, the NBC in Memphis, Tenn.



Ryerson University’s School of Journalism in Ontario, Canada, picked up Precis 4 in August, as did KOCO-TV, a Hearst ABC affiliate in Oklahoma City.



Bitcentral has long-standing relationships with both Hearst as well as Raycom. Hearst Television’s WESH-TV, the Orlando, Fla., NBC affiliate, last year integrated Precis with Adobe Premiere Pro and AP’s ENPS news production system. Hearst stations in Milwaukee, Des Moines, Iowa; and Baltimore also use Precis, as do Gannett stations in Sacramento, Calif., and Macon, Ga.





