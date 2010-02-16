Big Ten Network turns to JPEG2000 for HD contribution

JPEG2000 got a boost in the United States last month with word that the Big Ten Network is using several gateways that rely on the encoding technique to contribute live HD sports via an IP network from 11 conference universities to its headquarters in Chicago.

The technology in use is the T-VIPS TVG 430 gateway. According to Steve Sloane, T-VIPS director of sales, a couple of the biggest advantages of using JPEG2000 are the image quality of its encoded video and its low latency that ensures little delay in talkback between the headquarters and the sports venue.

In this podcast interview, Sloane talks about the Big Ten Network application and where JPEG2000 acceptance stands in this country and internationally.