BIA/Kelsey Forecasts Spending on Online Deals

CHANTILLY, VA.-- BIA/Kelsey forecasts U.S. consumer spending on online deals to reach $3.6 billion in 2012, an increase of 86.9 percent over 2011. The study projects 23 percent growth in deals spending in 2013, followed by mid-single-digit growth in later years, with deals spending climbing to $5.5 billion in 2016.



“After astronomical growth in 2012, the online deals marketplace is showing signs of maturity,” said Peter Krasilovsky, vice president and program director, BIA/Kelsey. “But market leaders continue to exhibit growth as market awareness and penetration spreads in the U.S. and especially, internationally.”



BIA/Kelsey predicts that deals will become key for non-advertising small business services, including instant mobile deals, loyalty products, promotions, reputation management, transaction processing and ecommerce. While these services have already been introduced, revenues have not yet made a significant impact on overall deals revenues.



Findings from the latest wave of BIA/Kelsey’s Local Commerce Monitor study of U.S. small businesses reinforce the continued interest in deals participation by local and small businesses. Approximately 26 percent of small businesses surveyed said they are either “very likely” (15 percent) or “extremely likely” (11 percent) to participate in a deal in the next six months. An additional 24.3 percent said they are “somewhat likely” to do so, indicating more than half surveyed have a favorable view of online deals.



BIA/Kelsey will present highlights from LCM Wave 16 during a briefing at the SMB Digital Marketing 2012 conference in Chicago. Findings from the study are also published in a range of reports for the company’s advisory services clients.