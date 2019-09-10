BFA Celebrity Golf Tournament Raises $250K for Broadcasters in Need

NEW YORK—While celebrities were sinking pars—and hopefully a few birdies—on the golf course, the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s 2019 Celebrity Golf Tournament helped to raise more than $250,000 for broadcasters in need. More than 175 broadcasters and celebrities teed off for the tournament, which will use the funds raised to support broadcasters that have experienced illness or unforeseen disasters.

The Celebrity Golf Tournament is annually one of the biggest fundraisers for the BFA, the organization says, with it having raised more than $5 million since its inception. The money raised from this year’s tournament will be part of $1.5 million in aid money distributed to individuals and families throughout the industry.

Among the celebrities in attendance for the event were "SportsCenter" anchor John Anderson; NBC TV Sports anchor Bruce Beck; Dick Brennan, CBS TV news anchor; Scott Brunner of the New York Giants; Stanley Cup champion Bobby Carpenter; Chad Cascadden of the New York Jets; Ron Claiborne of “Good Morning America”; U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Mike Eruzione; actress Rachel Grant; ESPN announcer Sean McDonough; CJ Papa, SNY Sports Anchor; NFL Hall of Famer Sterling Sharpe; Jeremy Schapp of ESPN’s “E60”; LPGA pros Sarah Stone and Liz Caron; and more.