Bexel Lights the Way for NFL Telecasts



Broadcast services and solutions provider Bexel has teamed up with lighting company Litepanels to provide LED flat-panel lighting for NFL telecasts. The contract covers all 2010 NFL regular season and post-season telecasts from CBS Sports and FOX Sports, culminating with Super Bowl XLV.



The LED lighting units will be used in all broadcast booths and to cover sideline reporters.



The changeover to all-LED lighting was led by CBS and FOX to operate in a more eco-friendly manner. LED’s also employ numerous performance advantages; they are made using 100% recyclable materials, contain no mercury, are one-tenth the weight of comparable HMIs and consume one-third of the power.



LED lights also emit light without heat, making for more comfortable booth temperatures.



