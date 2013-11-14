Bexel Completes RF System Integration for Fusion Network

BURBANK, CALIF.— Bexel recently completed major projects for new cable network Fusion and WCBS-TV of New York.



Bexel provided complete RF system integration for the Fusion studio located in Doral, Fla, and WCBS-TV’s studio was upgraded with Bexel’s managed antenna system. Both jobs were overseen by the company’s Audio Specialties Group.



Fusion, a joint venture between ABC News and Univision, launched October 28. Bexel was contracted by The Systems Group to provide complete RF system integration for the facility that was built from the ground up to support Fusion, as well as Univision’s news programming..



Bexel’s engineers provided a MAS to facilitate the use of all wireless production equipment throughout the Fusion facility, allowing the complete network of equipment to work in all studios as a shared resource. The project required eight zones of RF coverage, and installed equipment included five Bexel IS8 Combiners, five PA1 Distribution Amps, five UHPS1X8 Power Splitters, three UMC16X16 Receive Multicouplers, 28 Shure Axient Systems, 54 Lectrosonics IFB systems and nine Telex BTR800 Wireless Intercom systems. Approximately 20,000 feet of coax cable was deployed for the job, along with nearly 80 antennas.



For WCBS-TV studios in New York, Bexel upgraded the MAS. The system allows talent to roam from their home studio, CBS Studio 46, to the adjacent newsroom and the soon-to-be-completed Studio 55. The wireless antenna solution accommodates 16 Sennheiser wireless microphones, eight Lectrosonics IFB systems and two Telex BTR800 Wireless Intercom systems on one four-zone system.



WCBS is located in the CBS Broadcast Center, where Bexel has also installed managed antenna systems in the complex’s five other studios over the past two years.