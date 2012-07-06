Bexel adds new Canon HD zoom lenses

Bexel has added an array of Canon HD zoom lenses to its rental equipment inventory. Included in the purchase were Canon's DIGISUPER 86II xs, DIGISUPER 22 and XJ60 lenses.

The DIGISUPER 86II xs is a field lens that uses Canon's Power Optical System and X-Element technology and optical design concept. By adopting these, the DIGISUPER 86 xs realizes the necessary optical performance for HDTV, with a zoom ratio of 86X and improved wide angle of 9.3mm, while maintaining a size equivalent to that of previous SDTV lenses.

The DIGI SUPER 22 is a new HDTV studio lens design that is intended for broadcasters and producers whose foremost priority is a high-performance but cost-effective and compact HDTV studio lens and camera package that can be supported on a modest-sized pedestal or sturdy tripod system.