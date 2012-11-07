Belo Partners With DataSphere for Hyperlocal Ads

DALLAS – Belo announced an agreement to launch specialized small business marketing solutions in 14 Belo markets across the United States, including Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Seattle/Tacoma and Phoenix. Belo station websites will now provide small local businesses with the opportunity to advertise to targeted neighborhood-level audiences through a partnership with DataSphere Technologies.



Belo station websites will also feature new local events content from DataSphere that includes thousands of upcoming events and activities in each market. Visitors to Belo’s local station websites will be able to see and search for local events more quickly and easily. The content allows users to find events by neighborhood, event type or specific time frame. Additionally, people can submit their own events for free. An example of the events calendar can be found at the website of KENS-TV in San Antonio, Texas.



