Bellevue Baptist Utilizes Grass Valley HD Broadcasting Tools

MONTREAL—In addition to the nearly 7,000 worshipers who attend weekly services at the Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn., the church provides a weekly TV broadcast on a local station, simulcasts to two satellite locations, and produces live-streaming and on-demand content on its website. Recently the church installed a series of Grass Valley products to assist with these operations as well as to transition from SD to HD broadcasts.

For its HD upgrade, Bellevue Baptist acquired two GV Node real time IP processing and edge routing platforms with integrated Kaleido KMX-4911 multiviewers; one NV9000 router control system; six LDX 86 WorldCam cameras; one RS-LDX premier integrated robotic camera; a Karrera K-frame S-series 3 M/E video production center switcher; and the GV Korona 1 M/E and 2 M/E control panels. The new technology will also reportedly help prepare for future upgrades to 4K/UHD and HDR.

The equipment is expected to be up and operational for the church’s Fall Kick Off, which will include a new sermon series and other seasonal events.