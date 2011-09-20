Bell goes 4G LTE with mobile network

Montreal got some major mobile news with the announcement of Bell Mobility's rollout of the 4G LTE wireless network covering Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton, Kitchener-Waterloo and Guelph. This speedy network launches this week and covers several of Canada's major cities. The network will hum along at three times the speed of the current network, based on Bell HSPA+ and will allow a vast array of mobile TV options for a better consumer experience.

Now with faster Internet and data options at its disposal, Bell can now offer HD-quality online TV and video programming, complete support for real-time wireless video conferencing and much better chat functionality. Currently, most of these options, and quality, has been available only through dedicated Wi-fi Options. Consumers will now have a speedy option and advanced real-time quality while on the road. Also worth noting is the ability to download shows, apps, attachments and other items previously too large to view on traditional networks. Bell is committed to rolling out a faster network over Canada and this is an important first step and commitment. Users now have the ability to purchase Bell LTE/HSPA+ Turbo Sticks for advanced speed with their laptops and can buy LTE/HSPA+-compatible smart phones and tablets within the next 90 days. LTE offers data bandwidth as fast as 75Mb/s with average speeds ranging between 12Mb/s and 25Mb/s. As the standard and devices develop over time, speeds are expected to increase to up to 150Mb/s.