Belgium Satellite Services Increases Capacity With Eutelsat

PARIS --Eutelsat Communications and Belgium Satellite Services announced the signature of a new long-term contract for 46 MHz of C-band capacity on the Eutelsat 10A satellite.



The contract reflects BSS’s intent to increase its activity in Africa and the Middle East, and follows its acquisition, completed last month, of Intersat, a provider of satellite-based data solutions with offices in Kenya and the United Arab Emirates. The new capacity on Eutelsat 10A will allow BSS to expand VSAT services for the client base of more than 150 businesses, NGOs and government administrations built by Intersat in more than 25 countries in Africa and the Middle East, and to develop new business. Networks will be managed by BSS using its teleport in Lessive, Belgium, and ground station equipped with the latest iDirect technology.