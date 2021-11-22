Belden, Gravity Media Wrap Up World Cup Broadcast Infrastructure Project

ST. LOUIS—Belden and Gravity Media have completed a broadcast infrastructure project in four Qatar stadiums in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The companies were awarded the contract for the installation in 2010 when it was announced Qatar would host the soccer tournament. With less than a year till the tournament, work has intensified in equipping the stadiums with the latest broadcast technology.

Gravity Media partnered with Belden to design, supply, install, test and commission the broadcast cabling systems for the opening match venue Al Bayt Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium and Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Gravity Media relied on input from local broadcasters as well as its own expertise in shaping the design of the project.

“It was an honor to be involved in such prestigious projects,” said Eamonn Dowdall, executive director for Gravity Media, “With the combined expertise of Belden and Gravity Media, the solutions provided will support the stadiums’ needs well into the future.”

The installations will leverage several Belden solutions, SMPTE, Triax, video, multi core audio and single-mode fiber cable, which will allow host broadcasters to connect their facilities to more than 50 camera positions in each stadium.

The World Cup will last 28 days and culminate in the final on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2022, on Qatar’s National Day.