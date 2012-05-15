BBC Worldwide Australia signs DVD distribution deal

BBC Worldwide Australia has signed a five-year deal with Roadshow Entertainment to distribute and promote its DVD business.

Under the terms of the new deal, Roadshow will be the exclusive distributor of the entire BBC Worldwide DVD and Blu-ray catalogue in Australia and New Zealand for the next five years from July 01, 2012, as well as holding non-exclusive rights to BBC Worldwide DVDs in other parts of Australasia. Roadshow will also be responsible for the marketing and publicity of the product and will be re-teamed with the ABC to support the vast line up of BBC programs that appear on the national broadcaster’s channels.

The agreement ensures that Australian and New Zealand audiences can continue to access the best of British programs across all genres held in the BBC catalogue. Recent top selling titles include Frozen Planet, Doctor Who, Sherlock, the Royal Wedding, Planet Earth and Life (also winner of the Australian Home Entertainment Distributors Association award for best specialist title).

The relationship with Roadshow will be managed by Amanda McGregor, BBC Worldwide Australia’s Director of Brands, Consumers and New Ventures.