BBC Sport Taps Omneon MediaGrid for Olympics Coverage



SUNNYVALE, CALIF.--BBC Sport will use Harmonic’s Omneon MediaGrid active storage system at the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) to support the broadcaster’s London 2012 Olympic Games coverage. MediaGrid will be part of BBC Sport’s file-based quick-turnaround sports workflow. Hyperactive, one of the U.K.’s largest equipment hire companies, is working with Dega Broadcast Systems to supply the MediaGrid, which will provide 3,500 hours of efficient work-in-progress storage.



Installed in Stratford, London, as part of an integrated live production solution incorporating EVS servers, the MediaGrid storage system will provide efficient, highly available storage optimized for media. During the games, events will be recorded onto EVS servers for logging, replay, and basic editing. Content will also be streamed to the MediaGrid via EVS XTAccess, with hi-res and proxy files being stored on the MediaGrid. In addition to supporting numerous simultaneous ingests, the system will enable production staff to search and view a proxy version of footage using EVS IP Browse clients.



The MediaGrid system will work in tandem with an Avid ISIS and Media Composer editing solution to support the creation of features, highlights packages, and news-based packages. EVS and Avid plugins will facilitate search, import, and export functions, ensuring that finished content is delivered to the appropriate destination or EVS playout server.



“BBC Sport needed the efficient bandwidth that the MediaGrid storage system provides to support a fast-turn production workflow that will play a critical role in its broadcast of the 2012 Summer Games,” said Geoff Stedman, general manager for the storage solutions division at Harmonic Inc. “We’ve worked closely with the BBC to ensure that we are meeting its short- and long-term business needs, and we’ve brought on board other key players, including Hyperactive Broadcast and Dega Broadcast Systems, that will contribute to the overall success of this landmark broadcast event.”



