BBC News selects LiveU

LiveU has announced that BBC News is extending its use of LiveU LU60 mobile uplink solution for newsgathering in both the UK and the U.S. The BBC will use the technology to enhance coverage of both the 2012 London Olympics and Paralympics, and the U.S. Presidential election campaign. Footage will be supplied to BBC News, BBC World and BBC World America.



BBC News has been using LiveU technology for nearly three years. The BBC deployed LiveU’s cellular uplinking technology for coverage of worldwide events, including the Queen’s visit to Ireland in 2011, the recent anniversary of the Tsunami in Japan and the U.S. mid-term elections during 2010.



In the UK, LiveU’s technology is regularly used for BBC newsgathering, taking advantage of the three ways it can be deployed: live, as-live and also store-and-forward. With its portability, the LU60 uplink solution can be used in diverse situations as well as extreme weather conditions — a prime example being the recent storms in the UK.