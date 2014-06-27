BBC Installs Front Porch Digital Systems

ANNECY, FRANCE —BBC Studios and Post Production's Digital Media Services is installing Front Porch Digital’s DIVArchive CSM and DIVAdirector media asset management systems.



The systems will allow the Digital Media Services team to provide secure long-term storage for clients' assets alongside existing services such as film and tape digitization, digital image restoration, and Digital Production Partnership delivery, enabling a true end-to-end digitization, transcoding, restoration, and archive service.



The DIVArchive and DIVAdirector systems will store, or fully or partially restore, the DPP asset and check the integrity of any asset via checksum calculation and tracking. The systems will also speed up the workflow when content is being ingested for long-term archiving, eliminating the need to transfer or deliver large amounts of data to clients. The Digital Media Services business can now also offer migration to new formats as part of its services in order to future-proof clients' assets.



DIVAdirector will allow the Digital Media Services team to create a consistent metadata database as a future resource while DIVArchive provides a cost-effective interim storage solution at short notice. The investment fits with the company's business model, providing the flexibility to scale up quickly.