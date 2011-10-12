Baltimore Ravens team up with Nucomm

When the Baltimore Ravens were looking to make HD upgrades to the in-house video system at M&T Bank Stadium, it turned to Integrated Microwave Technologies’ (IMT) Nucomm CamPac2 wireless camera system. Comprised of the CamPac2 camera-mounted transmitter and Newscaster DR2 diversity receiver, the system has been providing reliable, solid, wireless coverage throughout the stadium since its debut.

After integrator Diversified Systems Inc. (DSI), along with the staff from Nucomm, installed the equipment and made some minor adjustments to antenna location, the system was ready for action. In the first preseason game of the season, the system exceeded expectations. As the players ran onto the field, the CamPac2 captured all of the action from tunnel to field, just as seamlessly as desired by the Ravens’ game producer.

The CamPac2 is a tri-band capable unit, which operates in the unlicensed 5.8GHz band, as well as licensed 6.4GHz and 7.1GHz bands without the need of any hardware changes. It is compact and simple to use yet sophisticated enough to handle a wide range of applications, including ENG, portable camera mounting for sports production, helicopter and UAV links, as well as portable, mobile video and data links.

The Newscaster DR2 diversity receiver is an updated model of its industry leading predecessor, the Newscaster DR and offers new features such as “intelligent” block down converters, which actually communicate to the DR2 receiver to control various operating modes. By using the ability to block downconvert the received high-frequency signals to UHF band signals in the 150MHz to 850MHz range, the DR2 now has the ability to remotely extend its antennas to 1000ft (using Belden 1694A cable), complete with DC power from the receiver, as well as other versatile modes of operation.

The option to choose from two different versions of BDCs for the Newscaster DR2 allows units to transmit and receive a wide range of frequency bands from 1.99GHz to 7.1GHz, depending on customer requirements.