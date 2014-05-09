Avid MediaCentral Platform Streamlines Workflow for "Rent or Buy"

NASHVILLE— Magic Box Editorial, a postproduction facility in Nashville, is using the Avid MediaCentral Platform, along with core technology from the Avid Everywhere collaborative workflow platform, to create the HGTV series "Rent or Buy." By implementing the MediaCentral Platform, Magic Box said it is able to improve editorial workflows, facilitate remote collaboration between contributors, and deliver the high-quality content.



The "Rent or Buy" show follows first-time homeowners around the country as they weigh pros and cons for different properties, and decide whether to rent or buy. Breakfast Anytime, Inc., the production company behind Rent or Buy is located in Los Angeles, so Magic Box Editorial needed a post workflow that would enable close collaboration across long distances.



"More and more, post facilities like Magic Box Editorial are finding it necessary to connect and collaborate with media professionals everywhere, regardless of where in the world they are located," stated Chris Gahagan, senior vice president of Products and Technology at Avid. "The MediaCentral Platform supports the entire media value chain, from creation to consumption, connecting creative professionals and media organizations with their audiences in more powerful, efficient, collaborative, and profitable ways."



Magic Box Editorial's workflow is based around the cay Production media management. The MediaCentral Platform provides Magic Box with essential shared services, including media search and access services, workflow orchestration services, and unified user administration and configuration. With a complete, end-to-end Avid workflow, all Magic Box contributors are connected together into one cohesive workflow.



"We need proven and trusted solutions that enable us to streamline production, reduce operational costs, and deliver the highest quality content to clients," stated Mark Mitchell, president of Magic Box Editorial. "Even though we are located in Nashville, our Avid solutions allow us to easily collaborate with clients in Los Angeles and other major media markets using the same proven and trusted workflows they are accustomed to."