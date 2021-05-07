Avid, Dolby Develop Pro Tools Dolby Atmos Training Course

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid and Dolby have created a joint training and certification course for the integration of Dolby Atmos Renderer and Avid Pro Tools.

The course consists of 40 hours of self-learning, 18 hours of instructor-led training, held over three days, and a professional certification exam. When the course is completed and the exam passed, participants will receive the Avid Certified Professional: Pro Tools | Dolby Atmos certification credential.

Dubbed the PT210D Pro Tools Dolby Atmos Production course, it enables Pro Tools mixers to recognize the components of a Dolby Atmos content creation studio and outline workflows for creating immersive audio in Pro Tools. The course also provides instructions on techniques for working with Dolby Atmos beds and objects, Pro Tools sessions management, Dolby Atmos Renderer configurations and final delivery formats.

“This course provides core learning opportunities to fill the need for Dolby Atmos training and validates the skills and competencies of sound technicians and engineers to prepare and deliver Dolby Atmos content,” said Rob D’Amico, senior director of Product Marketing, Audio Solutions at Avid. “For students, this course addresses the lack of formal learning related to immersive audio. Launching the Pro Tools Dolby Atmos course and certification and building it into the Pro Tools learning paths and certifications accelerates their education and career path.”