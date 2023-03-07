Avanci Introduces Patent Licensing Platform for ATSC 3.0
Avanci Broadcast is intended to streamline 3.0 patent licensing
Avanci has launched a one-stop licensing platform for the ATSC 3.0 standard offering a simple, transparent pricing model for manufacturers of set-top boxes, televisions and other products that implement to standard.
The Avanci Broadcast platform streamlines the process of licensing ATSC 3.0 essential technologies and represents more than 70% of all patent families with 3.0 declared patents, including those held by ETRI, LG Electronics, ONE Media, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Sharp and Sun Patent Trust, the company said.
"We are delighted to launch a licensing platform for standardized technologies beyond cellular communications,” said Avanci founder Kasim Alfalahi. “With our experience in creating the one-stop marketplace for IoT and automotive licensing, we are well positioned to find solutions for other industries. We are excited to build on the trust we have with licensors and licensees to help bring simpler, more efficient approaches to make technology sharing easier in new markets."
More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.