Avanci Introduces Patent Licensing Platform for ATSC 3.0

Avanci has launched a one-stop licensing platform for the ATSC 3.0 standard offering a simple, transparent pricing model for manufacturers of set-top boxes, televisions and other products that implement to standard.

The Avanci Broadcast platform streamlines the process of licensing ATSC 3.0 essential technologies and represents more than 70% of all patent families with 3.0 declared patents, including those held by ETRI, LG Electronics, ONE Media, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Sharp and Sun Patent Trust, the company said.

"We are delighted to launch a licensing platform for standardized technologies beyond cellular communications,” said Avanci founder Kasim Alfalahi. “With our experience in creating the one-stop marketplace for IoT and automotive licensing, we are well positioned to find solutions for other industries. We are excited to build on the trust we have with licensors and licensees to help bring simpler, more efficient approaches to make technology sharing easier in new markets."