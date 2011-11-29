Autodesk VFX Software Used on More than 50 Fall TV Series

For the first episode of this season's HBO "Bored to Death," digital studio Click 3X used Autodesk Flame to create a photo-real complex composite of multiple source plates from stills and live-action, including a 3/4 scale clock-face model, computer-generated buildings, a matte painting and CG assets (e.g. blinking lights, a distant airplane and moving traffic).

SAN RAFAEL, CA-- Digital Entertainment Creation (DEC) software from Autodesk, Inc. is being used to create an array of visual effects (VFX) on more than 50 television sci-fi thrillers, dramas and sitcoms, new shows and returning favorites this fall season. Postproduction studios are applying blockbuster movie techniques and technologies to create compelling and immersive television programming on prehistoric creatures in "Terra Nova," to crime scene re-creations in "NCIS," to a powerful tornado in "Criminal Minds."



"Television schedules and budgets can be unwieldy -- yet producers and audiences demand feature film quality," said Marc Petit, senior vice president, Autodesk Media & Entertainment.



For Fox's new hit series "Terra Nova," VFX house Pixomondo made extensive use of Autodesk Maya software to animate believable, lifelike dinosaurs and help create the visually imaginative world.



The CW's "The Vampire Diaries" features impressive physical transformations of werewolves and vampires, as well as photo-real smoke, fire and sizzling skin effects—all created by Los Angeles- and Vancouver-based Entity FX—using a Maya-centric synchronized production pipeline integrated with its own proprietary digital makeup software. Entity also created numerous effects for "Charlie's Angels" and "The Secret Circle."



In HBO's noir-sitcom season opener of "Bored to Death," Click 3X tapped Autodesk Flame Premium 3D visual effects and look development software for a complex scene requiring a blend of live-action and photo-real computer-generated (CG) animation with advanced compositing.



MFX in Los Angeles relied on an integrated Flame and Autodesk Flare software-based pipeline with Autodesk Smoke for Mac software for digital set extensions, greenscreen work, CG environments and 3D tracking on some of this season's most popular sitcoms: "How I Met Your Mother," "Big Bang Theory," "Dexter," "Mike & Molly," "Shameless," "Two and a Half Men," "Friday Night Lights," and "Last Man Standing," as well as the new hit drama "Prime Suspect."



