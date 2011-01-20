Autodesk tools ubiquitous in many prime-time programs

The visual effects and post-production teams behind top-rated TV programs such as “Glee,” “NCIS”, “Bones” and others are using digital entertainment creation software from Autodesk.

The company said it is seeing visual effects and compositing tools used heavily on a variety of programs for compositing, cleanup and beauty work and on more dramatic programs for heavy visual effects sequences.

Eden FX has tightly integrated Autodesk Maya, Autodesk Softimage, Autodesk 3ds Max and Autodesk Mudbox 3D animation software tools into its workflow.

Los Angeles-based LOOK FX is working on the sixth season of “Bones” and also contributes visual effects to “Harry’s Law” and “No Ordinary Family” using a range of tools that includes Maya, Mudbox, Autodesk Flame and Autodesk Flare.

FuseFX creates visual effects for several new and popular shows. 3ds Max, its primary tool for computer generated animation and effects work for both TV and film, has been critical to its success as a visual effects facility. It’s used in combination with V-Ray to create a multitude of CG elements, digital environments, fire, smoke, airplanes, helicopters and digital doubles.

Keyframe Digital Productions made extensive use of 3ds Max to create visual effects for “Warehouse 13” airing on the Syfy channel, and “Lost Girl,” in Canada on Showcase. The facility does a lot of scripting, taking advantage of the open-source code in 3ds Max to customize its pipelines.