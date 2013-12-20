Audiovox Extends Mobile DTV to Kindle Fires

NEW YORK – Audiovox Electronics announced Audiovox mobiletv, the Dyle-enabled wireless mobile TV receiver, is now compatible with Kindle HD Fire tablets. Using the new Audiovox mobiletv receiver and recently released app on the Amazon Appstore for Android, Kindle Fire and Fire HDX models, users can receive free over-the-air TV channels on Kindle Fires, without the need for Internet or 3G/4G connectivity.



The Audiovox mobiletv receiver is compatible with both iOS (30-pin and Lightning adapters) and Android devices. The free Audiovox mobiletv with Dyle TV app from the App Store, Google Play and Amazon App Store for Android, enables users to view ATSC M-H digital TV signals. The compact wireless unit fits in a pocket, and does not require a data plan or Internet connection. Audiovox mobiletv includes a program guide, pause/rewind features, an internal battery providing up to four hours of television viewing, and a USB charging cable.



MSRP on the device is $129.99 and is available at select national, regional and online retailers.



Dyle mobile TV is operated by Mobile Content Venture, a joint-venture of 12 major broadcast groups and is available in 38 markets, reaching 57 percent of the U.S. TV market and delivers live broadcast TV.