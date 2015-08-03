AT&T Offers Nationwide TV & Wireless Combo

DALLAS – Shortly after the FCC gave its approval of the AT&T and DirecTV merger, AT&T announced it will offer customers an all in one package of TV and wireless services. The package will include HD and DVR service for up to four TVs, unlimited talk and text for four smartphones, and 10GB of shareable data.

New DirecTV subscribers will have immediate access to programming on their mobile devices before TV service is installed. This will be available through the DirecTV app. There will be a limited time customers can activate the service, however.

Cable offerings for this all in one package include DirecTV Select or U-verse U-Family (basic package) for $50/month; DirecTV Xtra or U-verse U-200 for $70; DirecTV Ultimate or U-Verse U-300 for $75; DirecTV Premiere of U-verse U-450 for $125. Combining AT&T’s wireless service for four lines is available for $160, with a $10 monthly discount for both services, bringing the basic package to $200/month.

Additionally, customers can add AT&T Internet service to the package. Internet speeds range from 6Mbps for $30/month to 45Mbps for $50 month.

Customers can purchase AT&T’s new all in one package starting Aug. 10.