AT&T Offering Streams of RNC and DNC

DALLAS—AT&T doesn’t want its customers to miss a second of the Republican or Democratic National Conventions, announcing that it will offer “gavel-to-gavel” coverage of both. The company will offer both its DirecTV and U-verse customers access to coverage on TV as well as through streaming online and to customers smartphone or tablets.

DirecTV customers will be able to watch coverage on channel 347, on DirecTV.com, or through the DirecTV app. U-verse customers can watch SD/HD coverage of the RNC on channels 212/1212, and SD/HD coverage of the DNC on channels 213/1213, on uverse.com, or with the U-verse app. There will be no commercials or interruptions during either convention on these channels.

AT&T is the official communications, video and technology provider for both conference, and announced that it has boosted LTE capacity and cell sites in both Cleveland and Philadelphia.

The Republican National Convention takes place in Cleveland from July 18-21, while the Democratic National Convention takes place in Philadelphia from July 25-28.