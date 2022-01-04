ATSC to Provide NextGen TV Progress Report at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS—After a whirlwind end to 2021, with a number of significant market launches announced in December alone, the Advanced Television Systems Committee will review progress of the NextGen TV deployments as well as a look ahead.

With the recent addition of NextGen TV service in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., next-generation broadcasting now reaches nearly half of all American viewers, the ATSC announced this week. Stations in 46 U.S. markets now offer NextGen TV powered by ATSC 3.0, and market-by-market service launches are expected to continue throughout 2022.

“With South Korea in its sixth year of ATSC 3.0 services, Jamaica launching commercial services in 2022 and other countries also considering the ATSC 3.0 broadcasting standard, next year is promising to carry forward the tremendous momentum,” said ATSC President Madeleine Noland. “We’re excited to carry that message to next week’s CES in Las Vegas, as the consumer technology industry gathers to mark new innovations for the coming year.”

ATSC will exhibit in the LVCC Grand Lobby again this year. The booth is supported by platinum sponsors Pearl TV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, and Gaian Solutions. Each will showcase next-generation television innovations and developments at the ATSC booth, which is located just inside the front doors of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

All ATSC members attending CES in person are welcome at three special events planned at the ATSC booth (GL-13, near the lobby escalator):

A CES kick-off ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. PT, Wednesday morning, Jan. 5.

Synamedia is offering showgoers an afternoon “pick-me-up” with a coffee and soft drink reception, Jan. 6, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Also on Thursday, Crown Castle is sponsoring a late afternoon cocktail event from 5:00-6:00 p.m.

ATSC says its booth is designed with large open spaces and multiple ingress/egress points in accordance with CES social distance and traffic flow recommendations.

For those not attending CES, the Advanced Television Systems Committee will mark the first day of next week’s CES with a special livestreamed event called “CES 2022: A Look Ahead from ATSC” scheduled for Wednesday, January 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. The discussion and live chat will be streamed at ATSC.org.

ATSC President Madeleine Noland will be joined by Chandra Kotaru, Founder and CEO of Gaian Solutions, Mark Aitken, Senior Vice President of Sinclair Broadcast Group and President of ONE Media 3.0, LLC; and Anne Schelle, Managing Director of the Pearl TV broadcaster business organization.