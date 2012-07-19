ATSC, SBE to conduct audio loudness management seminars

The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) and the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) have announced a new series of educational seminars on audio loudness management.



Developed for broadcasters, manufacturers and others who are interested in audio loudness management, the 2012 Audio Loudness Management Series will kick off with the first one-day seminar scheduled for Aug. 23, 2012, in Chicago. The event will be hosted by WTTW PBS Chicago.

The lineup for the seminars includes an in-depth tutorial on ATSC’s Recommended Practice A/85; FCC rules regarding Commercial Audio Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act; and practical solutions for implementation, including loudness measurement and processing technology

Other audio loudness seminars are planned, including Sept. 27 in Los Angeles; and Nov.13, 2012 in Atlanta.