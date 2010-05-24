ATSC Plots Future Technologies Course



The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) announced this week that it was planning to “explore opportunities” along three lines: terrestrial broadcast delivery of 3D TV, next-generation television broadcasting systems and Internet-connected TV technologies.



The announcement was made at the annual meeting of the group, held this year in Pentagon City, Va.



“As we continue our efforts on the development of standards for Mobile DTV, non-real-time applications and ATSC 2.0 activities, we must also lay the foundation for future technologies and standards that will enable new capabilities and services for the broadcast television industry,” said ATSC President Mark Richer.



At the meeting, the group’s board of directors formed three committees to consider the feasibility and marketplace requirements for the three technology areas under study.



The 3D Team will be chaired by Craig Todd, chief technology officer at Dolby Laboratories, and will analyze and report on likely benefits in establishing a standard for terrestrial 3D TV delivery.



The Next-Generation Broadcast Television Team plans to explore potential technologies that may be used in creating a future terrestrial TV broadcast standard. It will be headed up by Jim Kutzner, chief engineer at PBS.



The Internet Enhanced Television Team is being chaired by Rajan Mehta, director of digital television standards, policy and strategy at NBC Universal. Its goal is to look into opportunities created by Internet-connected television receivers.



