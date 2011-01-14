ATSC names new chairman of the board

Industry veteran John Godfrey has been named as the new chairman of the board at the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC). Godfrey follows Wayne Luplow, of LG Electronics’ Zenith R&D Lab, who served as chairman of the ATSC Board for 2010.

Godfrey currently serves as vice president of Government and Public Affairs for Samsung Information Systems America (a U.S. subsidiary of Samsung Electronics) and directs Samsung’s Washington, D.C., activities related to consumer electronics. He also represents Samsung in external relations with government and industry, focusing on digital television, broadband, content protection, environment and other areas.

In addition to his several years of experience as a member of the ATSC board of directors, Godfrey is an active participant in the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) and serves on the CEA Board of Industry Leaders. He is a past chair of CEA's video division, Division Executive Board and Government Affairs Council and a former member of the CEA Executive Board.

Prior to joining Samsung, Godfrey was vice president of government affairs with Pioneer North America and also director of government affairs for Sony Electronics.

Board members for 2011 are: Lynn Claudy, NAB; Brian Markwalter, CEA; Peter Symes, SMPTE; Andy Scott, NCTA; Jay Adrick, Harris; Victor Tawil, MSTV; John Godfrey, Samsung; Craig Todd, Dolby; Jim Kutzner, PBS; Brett Jenkins, ION Media; John Taylor, LG Electronics USA; Mary Eyer, Sony Electronics; Anthony Caruso, Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Yiyan Wu, IEEE.