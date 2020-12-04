ATSC Marks Third Anniversary of 3.0 Approval

WASHINGTON—Three years ago the FCC gave its official approval of the ATSC 3.0 standard, and since that time ATSC has been busy working to bring ATSC 3.0-powered NextGen TV to consumers across the U.S.

In a blog post commemorating ATSC 3.0’s third anniversary, ATSC highlighted those efforts, which included the announcement of the standard’s readiness in early 2018, the support of broadcast CEO’s for the standard, the pledge of prioritizing 60 markets to launch NextGen TV in (including the Top 40 Nielsen rated markets), the introduction of the NextGen TV logo, the reveal of 20 TV models that are NextGen TV capable and the current status of deployment that has more than 20 markets either on-air of about to launch ATSC 3.0.

NAB’s Gordon Smith called the current times “an exciting era of innovation and revolution for the broadcast TV industry,” in ATSC’s post. Comments were also provided from CTA, APTS and the AWARN Alliance.